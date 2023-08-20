Buhari’s aide posts a map showing Nigeria’s Trans-Saharan Gas Pipeline crossing through Niger & Algeria

Bashir Ahmad, the aide to the immediate past President of Nigeria, Muhammadu Buhari has shared a picture showing the map of Nigeria’s Trans-Saharan Gas Pipeline crossing through Niger Republic and Algeria.

In a recent post, Bashir Ahmad explained that “this is a map of Nigeria’s Trans-Saharan Gas Pipeline, which will have a total length of about 4,128 kilometres (2,565 miles), of which 1,037 kilometres will pass through Nigeria, 841 kilometres through Niger, and roughly 2,310 kilometres through Algeria”.

“According to plans, the pipeline will also serve regional and local energy markets along the route and a mere glance at this map will summarize the importance of a stable Niger to our economy development”, Bashir Ahmad revealed.

Bashir Ahmad added that It is crystal clear that President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s ambitious gas agenda needs strong leadership stability in the Niger Republic.

Recall that Nigeria has maintained its ongoing negotiations talks with the Niger Republic military leader following the ousting and detention of President Mohammed Bazoum.

Nigeria through ECOWAS calls for the restoration of democracy and the unconditional release of President Mohammed Bazoum from captivity.

