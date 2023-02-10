This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

Buhari’s Aide, Femi Adesina Reveals How He Has Been Managing N20k Weekly Amidst Naira Scarcity

The Special Adviser on Media and Publicity to the President Muhammdu Buhari, Femi Adesina, has recently revealed that he is one of the government officials who is also being affected by the naira scarcity in the country. The President’s aide revealed that he has cut down on his spending since the scarcity began.

In the report on Punch News, Femi Adesina explained that when the Central Bank of Nigeria announced the first deadline for the swapping of the old naira notes, he had to pack all the cash with him to the bank to avoid losing his hard earned money to the policy.

He said that many Nigerians are not aware that many Government officials are also being affected by the policy and that he has been surviving on a 20,000 naira budget weekly.

In his words, he said: “I didn’t want to be like the unwise cripple, who had been told that war was approaching, but who stayed put in the same spot. So I parked everything I had, every dime, and sent it to the bank. I didn’t want my modest funds to become something fit only for the museum.”

“The CBN later secured a ten-day extension of the deadline from President Buhari, which has now been further extended by a Supreme Court ruling. But it has not changed the fact that I’ve been spending the sum of N20,000 for one week, and I’m still spending it.”

Content created and supplied by: Eltosdelights (via 50minds

News )

