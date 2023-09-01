Buhari’s Aide, Femi Adesina Reacts After He Received Award For His Contribution To Nation Building

The Special Adviser on Media and Publicity to former President Muhammadu Buhari, Femi Adesina has reacted after he received an award for his contribution to nation building yesterday.

(Photo Credit – Femi Adesina Official Facebook Page)

Femi Adesina said on his verified Facebook page; “I was Special Guest at the 10th Lagos Public Relations Stakeholders’ Conference held at Civic Centre, Victoria Island, on Thursday August 31,2023.Theme was ‘Employment Creation and Nation Building,’ and I gave a Goodwill Message at the well attended event.”

He added; “My job done, and then came a surprise of pure joy. There was a Certificate of Appreciation for me, by the Lagos State Chapter of the Nigerian Institute of Public Relations (NIPR). On the plaque was inscribed the following: Certificate of Appreciation Presented to Mr Femi Adesina, in recognition of your contribution to Nation Building, at the 10th Lagos Public Relations Stakeholders’ Conference. (Photo Credit – Femi Adesina Official Facebook Page)

The former presidential aide stated further; “The Award was handed to me by newly elected President and Chairman of Council, NIPR, Dr Ike Neliaku, and Chairman of the Lagos State Chapter, Mrs Comfort Obot Nwankwo. It was quite delightful that some people recognize that I contributed my bit to Nation Building during the 8 years I served as Special Adviser on Media and Publicity to former President Muhammadu Buhari. Thanks, Lagos NIPR.”

The recent post by Femi Adesina on his verified Facebook page has generated a lot of reactions from his fans and numerous followers on the social media platform.

