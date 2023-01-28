Buhari’s 12 Million Votes Are Vested In One Person – Hannatu Musawa

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

With exactly one month before Nigerian eligible voters head to the polls to elect the next president that will pilot the affairs of the country, Deputy spokesperson for the All Progressives Congress Presidential Campaign Council, Hannatu Musawa has said that the 12 million votes that President Muhammadu Buhari gathered at the previous election belongs to him alone.

Speaking to Punch paper in an exclusive interview, Hannatu Musawa said several politicians are claiming that they will inherit the votes. According to her, there is a special love the northerners have Buhari.

Speaking on Asiwaju Tinubu chances, Musawa said she will be on ground to make sure those votes goes to her candidate.

She admitted that it is a big challenge for them to get people to support Asiwaju the way they did for Buhari in the previous elections

“our target is to even get Asiwaju Tinubu more votes than Muhammadu Buhari got in the previous election. It is like a challenge for us. When we talk about Muhammadu Buhari’s 12 million votes, they are vested in one person. Everybody is trying to claim those votes. But those votes are vested in Buhari himself.” punchng.com quoted Hannatu Musawa as saying.

