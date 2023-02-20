NEWS

‘Buhari Would Have No Longer Be President If He Had Lost To Atiku At The Supreme Court’ – Oshiomhole

The Former Governor of Edo state, and the former Chairman of All Progressive Congress, Comrade Adams Oshiomhole has alleged that President Muhammadu Buhari is disobeying a judiciary that certifies his position as the President of the Federal Republic Of Nigeria.

 Oshiomhole speaking on the efficacy of the Supreme Court and the need to respect its law and order. He recalled how the Presidential candidate of the PDP, Alhaji Atiku Abubakar took Buhari to court in 2019 after the general election. He stated that it was the Supreme Court who ruled Buhari as the winner of the election as against the plea being made by Atiku. According to him, the President has no reason why he should disregard the system that validates his power as the number one citizen of the state.

He said, ”Whether anybody likes it or not, the Supreme Court remains the highest court of the land. When Atiku Took Buhari to court in 2019 after the election, the Supreme Court affirmed that Buhari was properly elected. Buhari would have no longer be President if he had lost to Atiku at the Supreme Court. 

Now if the Supreme Court validates Buhari election and the same court is saying the naira is valid, then we should obey them. This is with all due respect to the office of the President, he’s bound to obey the order of the Supreme Court.”

