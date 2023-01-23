This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

buhari will win Bauchi again for APC, Gov Lalong boasts

The Director General of the Presidential Campaign Council (PCC) of the All Progressives Congress, Governor Simon Lalong has declared that Bauchi State, like other times, will vote the presidential candidate of his party, Bola Tinubu and his running mate, Kashim Shettima.

Governor Lalong of Plateau country who followed President Muhammadu buhari, Presidential candidate, Bola Tinubu and different APC chiefs to Bauchi kingdom for the presidential marketing campaign flag-off on Monday, stated that he and his crew are dedicated to making sure that the presidential candidate of the birthday birthday celebration is duly elected withinside the drawing close widespread elections.

“We don’t have any preference however to assist the Tinubu-Shettima presidential price price tag due to the fact that’s what Mr President wishes. He wishes a very good successor and he has discovered that during Bola Ahmed Tinubu. We have an assemblage of the nice applicants throughout the usa.

“Bauchi belongs to Mr President, he constantly received right here and he’ll win for APC again,” he stated.

Also speaking, Chairman of the Progressives Governors Forum, Atiku Bagudu confident that the APC Governors will paintings for the victory of the APC throughout the usa.

The Governor of Kebbi country stated that the Progressive Governors the APC-led Federal Government has achieved plenty in phrases of infrastructural improvement throughout the usa expressing that the Party below Bola Ahmed Tinubu will preserve a very good job.

He stated: “For sixteen years, the PDP couldn’t supply any nice aspect withinside the united states. The APC beneathneath President Muhammadu buhari found oil in Bauchi and Gombe in addition to in Nasarawa states. We want continuation of this past 2023.”

Turning to President Muhammadu buhari, he claimed that the president has been capable of restoration the usa given that he took over the workplace in 2015.

“Over the years, you’ve got got been busy solving Nigeria. When the complete global stopped, Nigeria did not. When the monetary recession set in for two years, matters persisted to workout in Nigeria. You have controlled Nigeria very well,” he praised the president who appeared thrilled together along with his comment.

