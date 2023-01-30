Buhari Will Relocate To Daura After The Handover Date – Lai Mohammed.

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

President of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, Muhammadu Buhari, has reiterated that he will relocate to Daura, Kastina State, after the May 29 handover date.

According to dailypost, the president of the federal republic of Nigeria, Muhammadu Buhari, disclosed this information through the Minister of information and culture, Lai Mohammed.

Furthermore, the Minister stated that no administration has shown more fidelity through the Democratic process and no president since 1999 has been unambiguous as the president of the federal Republic of Nigeria, Muhammadu Buhari with regards to leaving office after the constitutionally stipulated two terms.

He also said the president of the federal Republic of Nigeria, Muhammadu Buhari, informed the Emirates that he would relocate to Daura after handing over.

Speaking to newsmen, the Minister of information and culture, Lai Mohammed, also stated that president Muhammadu Buhari has assured independent national Electoral commission to support them by signing into law the electoral bill 2022.

