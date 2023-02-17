Buhari wears two caps, one for being the president of Nigeria & the second for being an APC leader

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

Contrary to popular belief, President Buhari is a supporter of Bola Ahmed Tinubu, the APC’s presidential candidate, according to Nigeria’s Minister of Information and Culture, Lai Mohammed.

Lai Mohammed, who gave an interview on TVC today, claimed that the president has two hats to wear—one for his or her role as the head of state and another for that of the second-ranking party leader. So frequently, Buhari does not urge Nigerians to vote for Tinubu when addressing them as the country’s president. Yet, he urges the public to support Tinubu when he appears at APC presidential campaign rallies as one of the party’s members.

“What advantages would the President receive if Bola Ahmed Tinubu were not backed? What advantages would the party receive from not endorsing Bola Ahmed Tinubu? What are the advantages of not backing Bola Ahmed Tinubu? The President, as you may have noticed, dons two hats: one is that of the President of the Federal Republic of Nigeria and the other is that of the Second Leader of the All Progressive Congress.”

“Mr President must urge Nigerians to support the candidate of their choice when speaking to them because if he didn’t, it would appear that he was the leader of the APC. But he will urge people to support Bola Ahmed Tinubu when he speaks at rallies as an APC member, not as president.”

