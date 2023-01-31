‘buhari Was The President General Of All Fulanis In West Africa Up Till 2015’ – Hakeem Ahmed

The Director of Publicity and Advocacy, Northern Elders Forum, Hakeem Baba Ahmed has alleged that President Muhammadu buhari has to react to the recent killing of Pastoralists in Doma. He stated that as the head of the Nation, he has to give instructions that an investigation should be made on how an unknown drone hit the pastoralists while leaving Benue state.

Hakeem Baba Ahmed revealed that General buhari was the head of all Fulanis in West Africa before he handed over to another person after he became Nigerian President. He pointed out that so much was expected from the buhari-led administration especially in protecting the lives of the Fulani herders.

He said, ”About the attack on the Pastoralist, I think the President ought to speak and if he doesn’t speak and then his silence says a lot. And let me tell you something, buhari was the President general of Fulani in West Africa up will 2015, from Senegal to Central Africa republic. Every Fulani and Pastoralist was under his kind of Informal authority.

He ceased to occupy that position when he became president and he asked that somebody else should take over. He is Fulani in addition and then he is President of the Federal Republic of Nigeria. He should speak and demand for an investigation. A life is a life whether Fulani or not.”

Content created and supplied by: OxygenNews

News )

