Buhari Was Spending Money Recklessly; I know He Didn’t Understand Economics – Olusegun Obasanjo

Former President Olusegun Obasanjo has accused the immediate past president of the country, Muhammad Buhari, of spending recklessly during his tenure as president.

In a report by the Vanguard paper, the former president said, “Tinubu said the other day that it was unacceptable that he would spend 90% of his revenue to service debts. I wasn’t spending 90% when I went worldwide to get debt relief. Do you think that anyone would give you debt relief today?

“Buhari was spending money recklessly. I know Buhari didn’t understand economics. I put that in my book. But that he could also be so reckless, I didn’t know. Who would you go to today and ask for a favor? Tinubu says he has trimmed the number of people attending the United Nations General Assembly. Is that news? He will meet with Justin Trudeau, and he will meet with Emmanuel Macron. That will not solve any problem.”

