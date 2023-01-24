NEWS

Buhari Was Not Lying When He Said He Doesn’t Have A House Outside Nigeria- Kenneth Okonkwo

President Muhammadu Buhari’s claim that he does not own a home outside of the country was confirmed in an interview by Kenneth Okonkwo, a spokesman for the Obi-Datti presidential campaign council.

Recall that during an APC rally in Yoba State, President Muhammadu told the crowd that he does not own a house in the UK and that he is not corrupt, and he encouraged the mob to go online and do some research on him.

But in an interview with the Sun paper, Kenneth Okonkwo made the following statement: “Thank you for helping me remember why I initially supported President Buhari. He is being truthful when he says he does not own a residence anyplace. To the best of my knowledge, President Buhari is completely clean of any and all allegations of personal corruption.”

