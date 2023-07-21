“Buhari Was Innocent; He Was Never Short Of Integrity But Those He Trusted Played On Him” – Oyalowo

In an interview with Channels Television today, Mr. Ayobami Oyalowo, a “chieftain” of the governing All Progressives Congress (APC), discussed the late President Muhammadu Buhari.

“It is unfortunate that some people are bringing up President Muhammadu Buhari over the lack of integrity those who handled social investment programmes exhibited,” stated Mr. Ayo Oyalowo. Muhammadu Buhari, the previous president, seemed innocent to me. He always had honesty, but the people he trusted betrayed him.

In addition, Mr. Ayobami Oyalowo said, “I believe that President Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s palliative measures are something that Nigerians need. Palliative care is practised around the globe, but the president must make sure that 95% of individuals on the register for social investment schemes are honest if Nigeria is to do it right this time.

The last statement made by Mr. Ayobami Oyalowo was, “I am personally not too astonished when I learned that the National Economic Council (NEC) deemed those in charge of the social investment schemes to be lacking in integrity. In my opinion, the way the vice presidential office handled it was superior than the way the presidential office handled it during Buhari’s second term.

