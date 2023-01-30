NEWS

Buhari Was Accessible When Contesting But To See Tinubu, You Have To Lobby- Naja’atu Mohammed

A former director in the presidential campaign council of the All Progressives Congress, Naja’atu Mohammed has accused Bola Tinubu, the presidential candidate of the party of not being easily accessible to others.

In an interview made available by Punch, the former chieftain of the All Progressives Congress noted that unlike president Muhammadu buhari who was very accessible to people when he was contesting, the presidential candidate of the ruling party, Bola Tinubu is very hard to see.

She alleged that for anyone to get audience with the former Lagos state governor, he must lobby to have his way.

Naja’atu Mohammed said “Asiwaju was not accessible. buhari was accessible to the lowest of the low when he was contesting but, to see Bola Tinubu, you have to lobby, I can’t condescend to that level. However, I persisted. I said let me look for our northern Elders in the APC. For about three months, I was shuttling to get us to sit and give Bola Tinubu the position of northern Nigeria, but they refused to sit.”

#buhari #Accessible #Contesting #Tinubu #Lobby #Najaatu #Mohammedbuhari Was Accessible When Contesting But To See Tinubu, You Have To Lobby- Naja'atu Mohammed Publish on 2023-01-30 15:19:25



