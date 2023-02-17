Buhari Wants To Cripple The Same Political Party That Brought Him To Power – Abdullahi Ganduje

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

The governor of Kano state, Abdullahi Gundaje, has criticised President Buhari’s take on the new naira’s scarcity and how it is affecting Nigerians negatively. It should be noted that citizens have been facing untold hardship following the policy of disabling the N200, N500, and N1000 as legal tender.

After Buhari’s earlier statement today, directing the circulation of the old N200 notes only until April 10, Ganduje said, “President Buhari should remember that for several times he was trying to contest the presidency but he couldn’t make it until there was an alliance, but now after enjoying everything, he turned back against the same democratic system that saw him to office.”

“The President should remember that this is a democratic setting that allows popular voices and leaders to listen to advice and adhere strictly to that advice.”

“I wonder why the president is hellbent on making the same party that helped him win elections lose out; what did we do to him that he is this ignorant on several pieces of advice forwarded to him?”

“This same Buhari contested again and again but he couldn’t win not until there was an alliance, now he wins and wins again for the second term, but now that he is alive, he wants to cripple the same party that brought him to power, why?”

“This currency swap policy, why didn’t the president bring it seven and a half years ago or after elections? But now one must be compelled to think that there is an ulterior motive in the whole thing.”

Source: Daily Post.

