‘Buhari Want To Mop Up The Naira Note Because A Man Has Turned His Home To A Bank’ – Bode George

The Former National Chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party and a Chieftain of the party, Chief Olabode George has praised President Muhammadu Buhari for showing great courage in making sure Nigeria will have a free and fair election without the inducement of money to the electorate. Chief George highlighted that the President has proved to be a man of his word by upholding the cashless policy and Naira redesign.

He stated further that mopping up the naira notes is a bid to stop a certain politician who has literally turned his home to a bank where bullion vans stroll in and out. Chief George alleged that Nigeria is in a critical stage and that if the President is not taking this step, the Naira will definitely lose its significance. According to him, mopping up the naira is not just political but also to gain economical growth.

He said, ”The Concept enunciated by the President is an appreciated one. Basically, you can see that Buhari wants to mop up the naira note because a man has turned his home into a bank where Bullion vans drive in and out. The President was ensuring that this coming election will be free and fair. And we want to bring Nigeria to the level of civilized countries in the world.”

Content created and supplied by: OxygenNews (via 50minds

News )

#Buhari #Mop #Naira #Note #Man #Turned #Home #Bank #Bode #George’Buhari Want To Mop Up The Naira Note Because A Man Has Turned His Home To A Bank’ – Bode George Publish on 2023-02-15 06:46:25