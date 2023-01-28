buhari wades into Naira new notes scarcity

President Muhammadu buhari has stated that the Nigerian government is making all necessary efforts to ensure improved distribution of the new naira notes across the country. He has expressed his commitment to providing everyone access to these new notes.

President Muhammadu buhari has assured Nigerians that government will do everything in its power to prevent any chaos caused by the distribution of the new naira notes, which were redesigned to address the hoarding of illicit funds. In a statement on Saturday by Garba Shehu, presidential spokesperson, buhari acknowledged reports of long queues at banks and said the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) is working on initiatives to make sure citizens remain unharmed in their businesses and that no disruption is caused to the entire supply chain due to the currency swap.

President buhari has addressed the long queues of people waiting hours to exchange their old notes and receive new ones, emphasizing that the currency changes were targeted at people hoarding illicit funds rather than ordinary citizens. He also declared his government’s commitment to stabilize and strengthen the economy while not abandoning those in poverty who may be negatively affected by the changes. Despite calls for an extension, the CBN is determined to maintain the January 31 deadline for exchanging old naira notes.

Content created and supplied by: LadohNewsArena (via 50minds

News )

#buhari #wades #Naira #notes #scarcitybuhari wades into Naira new notes scarcity Publish on 2023-01-28 19:55:54