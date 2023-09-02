Buhari Vs BAT: Some northerners believe that what we have now is Federal Republic of Oduduwa–Chekwas Okorie

Chief Chekwas Okorie, the founding National Chairman of the All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA) and a chieftain of Ohaneze Ndigbo, has shared his opinion on the new administration of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu. President Tinubu took office on May 29, 2023, following the end of President Muhammadu Buhari’s tenure.

In an exclusive interview with The SUN NEWSPAPER, Okorie discussed the legacy of President Buhari’s administration, noting that many Nigerians view it as one of the worst in terms of various aspects. He mentioned President Buhari’s failure to implement the 2014 National Conference recommendations as a point of criticism. Regarding President Tinubu’s administration, Okorie said that some Northerners have expressed concerns, believing that the country is now a “Federal Republic of Oduduwa,” which he considers an uncharitable statement. He drew a comparison with the previous administration when some critics referred to it as the “Federal Republic of Fulani.”

Okorie noted that President Tinubu has a significant responsibility and a divine calling to address the issue of restructuring Nigeria for development. He believes that failure to address this matter during his tenure could lead to future administrations abusing power even more. Okorie’s comments reflect the complex political landscape in Nigeria and the challenges faced by the new administration in addressing issues like restructuring and national unity.

In his words; “What he (President Bola Ahmed Tinubu) has done is not exactly what Buhari did but some northerners believe that what we have now is Federal Republic of Oduduwa, which is a very uncharitable statement. Why didn’t they say that we had Federal Republic of Fulani, when Buhari was in power?; But this is the kind of package you take home when you fail to restructure Nigeria as a president because after eight years, another person will come to office and may likely abuse power more than you did.”

