Buhari vows to work for Tinubu’s victory

The President, Major General Muhammadu Buhari (retd.), on Monday in Katsina, said the All Progressives Congress will mobilise all of its electoral machinery to ensure the victory of its flag bearer, at the February 25 presidential election.

He also urged the Emirate Council and Abdulmumini Usman, the Emir of Katsina, to mobilize support for Tinubu’s election.

During a polite visit to the Emir’s palace in Katsina, Buhari declared, “We would work for his success at the polls.”

In a statement headlined “President Buhari presents Asiwaju Bola Tinubu to Katsina Emirate Council, encourages full support for victory at polls,” Senior Special Assistant to the President on Media and Publicity Femi Adesina made this disclosure.

“We are here to present our candidate, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu,” Buhari remarked while speaking at the palace.

Our party has chosen Asiwaju, and we completely support his candidacy and will endeavor to ensure that he wins the election.

At least 41 persons were killed in a recent terrorist attack on vigilantes in the state’s Bakori Local Government Area, and Buhari personally expressed his condolences to the state’s leaders and residents.

He declared that his government will continue to take sage economic advice from experts, traditional leaders, and political leaders, and would embrace best practices to protect the interests of the people.

In the meantime, the APC postponed a Presidential Road Show scheduled for Katsina on Monday in response to the Bakori killings.

Governor Masari, who made the cancellation announcement, asked for particular prayers for the souls of the killed indigenous people.

Additionally, he commended the APC presidential candidate for giving N100 million to the families of everyone who was harmed by the assault.

The Governor offered his condolences to the families of the vigilantes who were killed by terrorists after being ambushed and killed by them.

The murder of the 41 vigilantes will be looked into, and those responsible will be prosecuted, according to Masari.

Insisting that “Our God is a God of wisdom and tremendous might,” he cautioned residents to stay away from politicians who have been playing the racial and religious cards.

He would have done so if he had wanted the entire planet to be known as Katsina. God would have made all citizens either black, white, or red if he had his way. We must respect the variety that he crafted into the world.

