Buhari Urges Candidates To Accept Outcome, Respect Voters’ Choices

President Muhammadu Buhari asked candidates for political parties on Wednesday to accept the outcomes of the general elections in 2023.

On Saturday, February 25, Nigerians will cast ballots to choose a new president and members of the National Assembly. Then, on March 11, elections for the State House of Assembly and Governor would be held.

The President urged the candidates to respect the decisions of the electorates in order to avert potential electoral violence and bloodshed by reminding the political class and their supporters that the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) is the body authorized by law to announce the results.

While the Second Peace Accord for the 2023 Presidential elections was being signed at the International Conference Center in Abuja, he made the comment.

The President was quoted as stating, “Let me remind all Nigerians that this is the only country we have and we must do everything to maintain it safe, cohesive, and peaceful,” in a statement by his media assistant, Femi Adesina.

“We must have faith in our legal institutions, and any candidate who feels harmed should seek redress through the established legal routes.

“I humbly ask the candidates to abide by the word and spirit of the Accord they signed today once more.

There shouldn’t be any rioting or violent crimes following the announcement of the election results. He urged that any complaints, whether they were personal or institutional, should be made to the proper authorities.

