‘Buhari Treated The Igbos Well During His Tenure And Their Love For APC Has Increased’ – David Umahi

The governor of Ebonyi State, David Umahi has alleged that the ruling All Progressives Congress presidential candidate, Bola Ahmed Tinubu will receive support from the Igbo people in the forthcoming general election. He stated that the All Progressive Congress (APC), presidential candidate, Bola Tinubu will get support from the Igbo because of how the President of Nigeria, Muhammadu Buhari treated them well during his tenure. Recall that President Muhammadu Buhari came to power with the ticket of the All Progressive Congress.

However, the governor of Ebonyi State, David Umahi believes that because of the second Niger bridge that president Muhammadu Buhari constructed during his tenure for the Igbo people has increased their love for the ruling All Progressive Congress, and this will lead to Tinubu receiving massive support from the Igbo in the forthcoming general election.

He said, “Igbo will vote for the All Progressive Congress (APC), presidential candidate, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu because of the Second Niger Bridge constructed by President Muhammadu Buhari.”

SOURCE: Twitter.

