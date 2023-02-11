This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

Buhari to take part in Tinubu’s rally in Abuja

The campaign of the presidential standard bearer of the All Progressives Congress, Tinubu Bola, will today hold in Abuja with the President, Major General Muhammadu Buhari (rtd) in attendance.

Today, Saturday, two rallies are holding by the APC candidate in two different state, the Federal Capital Territory and Kebbi.

According to Festus Keyamo, the Chief Spokesman of the APC presidential campaign council, said the Kebbi rally is expected to begin from 11.00am to 1.00pm, while from 2.00pm to 5.00pm the Abuja campaign will commence.

In his words, he said, “I am not sure the president will attend the Kebbi rally, he will definitely be campaigning with him here in Abuja.

“On Sunday, Tinubu will also be having a town hall engagement with entrepreneurs and other professionals in the FCT. And on Tuesday, he will be in Imo State to continue his campaign,” he said.

At the State House last night, the development came from the heels of Tinubu’s meeting with the president at his official residence.

The dinner, “Meet the mentor” held in his honour by the Progressives Sisters Network at the International Conference Centre in Abuja, was abandoned by the APC poster boy to have a closed door meeting with Buhari at 9.45 pm.

Tinubu then told his audience that “I have a superior appointment. Late yesterday, the president said that I should be at his place by 9.45 pm Friday evening.”

“What do I do? Cancel it and disobey my president? And it is a command, more or less. (He said) see me at 9.45pm.”

“I can’t say I would boycott this event or downgrade it. I have got to be here to, first of all, seek your understanding.”

“That is why there is always a pair for races like this. I have a vice presidential candidate.”

However, the meeting may not be far from logistics and last minute strategies for his campaign, but the agenda of the meeting has not been made public.

Content created and supplied by: Nacossasabody (via 50minds

News )

#Buhari #part #Tinubus #rally #AbujaBuhari to take part in Tinubu’s rally in Abuja Publish on 2023-02-11 14:39:06