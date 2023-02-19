Buhari To Nigerians: There’s Hardship But Don’t Lose Hope

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

President Muhammadu Buhari has again appealed for patience as the government takes appropriate measures to ease hardship created by some policies “which are meant to bring overall improvement to the country”.

The President made the pledge on Sunday in a video recording sent home from Addis Ababa, Ethiopia to shore up support for Senator Bola Ahmed Tinubu, the candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in the upcoming elections a few days ahead.

Buhari claimed to be “completely aware of the difficulty various government initiatives cause.”

The President expressed gratitude to Nigerians for choosing him to serve as their leader for two terms and asked them to support the APC candidate because “he is dependable and I know he would build on our achievements.”

The President especially urged “our traditional rulers, religious leaders, and parents to caution their followers and wards alike, to not allow themselves to be manipulated by a few to incite instability” in the campaign address to voters.

I want to reassure you that the government has implemented sufficient security measures to permit everyone to cast a ballot. I am therefore pleading with everyone to lend them the support they require.

“Fellow Nigerians, I’d like to take this opportunity to thank you all once again for choosing me to serve as your president twice.

“Although Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, a member of my party, the All Progressives Congress, is running for office, I am not a candidate in this election. As I’ve already said, Tinubu is a true believer in Nigeria who cares deeply about the wellbeing of its citizens and the advancement of our nation.

“I am urging each of you to support Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu in the election. He is dependable, and I have faith that he will expand on our successes.

“Finally, I want to reiterate that I am well aware of the suffering you are currently experiencing as a result of various government measures that are intended to better the country as a whole. According to Daily trust.

“I’m pleading with you to continue being patient as we implement the necessary measures to lessen these challenges. There will, with God’s help, be a break in the clouds.

The President emphasized that the APC presidential candidate has shown his dedication to the country’s growth and the welfare of its citizens in a statement released by his spokesperson, Malam Garba Shehu.

Umaroo1 (

)