NEWS

Buhari to Nigerians: Please forgive us, Tinubu will continue where we stop

Photo of Ng daily Ng daily Send an email 41 mins ago
0 335 1 minute read

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

Buhari to Nigerians: Please forgive us, Tinubu will continue where we stop

According to The Nations Newspapers, President Muhammadu Buhari has pleaded with Nigerians to forgive his administration for failing to achieve the expectations of the people and has asked them to forgive him. He assured the people of Nigeria that if Bola Tinubu were to succeed him as President, he would not only make up for the majority of the mistakes he had made, but he would also pick up where his administration left off. This was a statement made by the President on Monday, while he was speaking to a large crowd at Dikko Stadium Katsina for the APC presidential campaign rally of Bola Tinubu.

He maintained his position that his administration was successful in accomplishing a lot of things, but he attributed the decline in the Nigerian economy on the COVID 19 pandemic as well as some other challenges. His statement read as follows: Please, in the name of God, I beg you to have patience with us and forgive us. Tell your friends, brothers, and even your children that they should continue voting for the APC. Tinubu shall continue from wherever we have stopped. Simply make sure that Tinubu receives the majority of your votes on February 25.

Content created and supplied by: Darasimi98 (via 50minds
News )

#Buhari #Nigerians #forgive #Tinubu #continue #stopBuhari to Nigerians: Please forgive us, Tinubu will continue where we stop Publish on 2023-02-06 20:40:28



Video Clip available here

View Video Clip

Tags
Photo of Ng daily Ng daily Send an email 41 mins ago
0 335 1 minute read
Photo of Ng daily

Ng daily

Related Articles

Atiku’s Spokesman Aniagwu Slams Garba Adamu For Criticizing PDP’s Praise Of APC Naira Re-Design Policy

3 mins ago

‘Tinubu As A Senator Chaired The Largest Committee Of The Senate In Nigeria History – Fashola

4 mins ago

Adeleke Was Relying On Ghosts, Meanwhile, Adeleke Should Start Rehearsing His Exit Dance- Omatseye

10 mins ago

Singer, Banky W narrates how he managed to convince his wife to allow him do politics

12 mins ago

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button