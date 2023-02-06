Buhari to Nigerians: Please forgive us, Tinubu will continue where we stop

According to The Nations Newspapers, President Muhammadu Buhari has pleaded with Nigerians to forgive his administration for failing to achieve the expectations of the people and has asked them to forgive him. He assured the people of Nigeria that if Bola Tinubu were to succeed him as President, he would not only make up for the majority of the mistakes he had made, but he would also pick up where his administration left off. This was a statement made by the President on Monday, while he was speaking to a large crowd at Dikko Stadium Katsina for the APC presidential campaign rally of Bola Tinubu.

He maintained his position that his administration was successful in accomplishing a lot of things, but he attributed the decline in the Nigerian economy on the COVID 19 pandemic as well as some other challenges. His statement read as follows: Please, in the name of God, I beg you to have patience with us and forgive us. Tell your friends, brothers, and even your children that they should continue voting for the APC. Tinubu shall continue from wherever we have stopped. Simply make sure that Tinubu receives the majority of your votes on February 25.

Content created and supplied by: Darasimi98 (via 50minds

News )

#Buhari #Nigerians #forgive #Tinubu #continue #stopBuhari to Nigerians: Please forgive us, Tinubu will continue where we stop Publish on 2023-02-06 20:40:28