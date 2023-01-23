Buhari To Lead APC Presidential Campaign To Bauchi

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

President Muhammadu Buhari will today lead the All Progressive Congress (APC) presidential campaign team to Bauchi State, where he will campaign for votes for party flagman Bola Ahmed Tinubu. The APC Presidential Campaign Council made the announcement in a revised campaign schedule released over the weekend, Naija reports.

According to the revised schedule, President Buhari will lead the party’s presidential and gubernatorial elections at a rally in Bauchi today from 8:30 a.m. to 11:30 a.m.

The president is also today in Lagos, where he plans to visit for two days, so the rally will take place earlier than others. The APC PCC added that the presidential candidate will campaign tomorrow (Tuesday) in Abia state and Wednesday in Ogun state. The APC Presidential Campaign Council also said Tinubu and his vice presidential candidate Kashim Shettima will also campaign in Benue and Taraba on Thursday, and it will be a busy week of campaigning. According to the schedule, the Benue State Rally will conclude between 10 a.m. and 1 p.m., and the Taraba will take place between 2:30 p.m. and 4:30 p.m.

Africa_Eagle (

)