Buhari, Tinubu in closed-door meeting at Villa

President Muhammadu Buhari and Bola Tinubu, the All Progressives Congress’ presidential candidate, held a closed-door meeting at the State House on the evening of the meeting. Tinubu, who was the guest of honor at the “Meet the Mentor” dinner hosted by the APC Progressives Sisters Network, announced that he would be having an important meeting with the president at 9:45 pm.

The exact agenda of the meeting has not been made public, but sources suggest that the discussion may be centered around the upcoming presidential election. Tinubu’s meeting with the president marks his first interaction with Buhari since the president pledged his support for the former governor at a rally in Sokoto State.

The upcoming presidential election is scheduled to take place in two weeks and both parties are expected to be working on last-minute strategies and logistics. The meeting between the two prominent figures in Nigerian politics is generating buzz, with many speculating about what may have been discussed.

The outcome of the meeting between the president and Tinubu is expected to be watched closely by political observers and analysts. While the exact details of the meeting are not yet known, it is clear that both parties are keen to work together to ensure a successful outcome for the upcoming election.

