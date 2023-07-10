Buhari: ‘The Sad Story Is That Daura Had Opportunities It Has Never Had Since Its Existence’ – Bishop Kukah

Bishop Matthew Hassan Kukah has alleged that it’s disappointing that Daura where Former President Muhammadu Buhari had come from enjoyed huge opportunities in the last eight years. He clarified that he’s not against development in any part of the country. However, he stated that opportunities should be spread across every length and breadth of the Nation. According to him, Nigeria can only boast of democracy when there is the remarkable absence of Nepotism.

He said, ”We need to be more creative about how we can mobilize our people and how ordinary Nigerians can see that being in power is not just about opportunity for self-enrichment. The Sad story is that Daura had opportunities it have never had since its existence. And even Kastina that is next door, they have not seen the development that has taken place in Daura. Nothing personal but just to say that we cannot run a country with such skewed opportunities for only some people and then pretend that we are in a democracy.”

