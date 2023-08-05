Buhari still blamed Goodluck Jonathan up till the end of his eight years in office- Ayo Fayose

In a recent TVC interview during the Politics Tonight program, former Ekiti state governor, Ayo Fayose, commented on the state of the country under Tinubu’s government and its comparison to past administrations. Fayose noted that certain aspects of the current situation in Nigeria are concerning and have led to feelings of surprise and deprivation, suggesting that some issues have become quite severe. He emphasized that Nigeria is facing challenges that cannot be easily resolved within just eight years, unless led by an exceptional leader, almost implying the need for an angelic figure.

He questioned whether it was realistic to expect Tinubu to magically create dollars within his two months in office, explaining that such changes require a gradual process. He also commended Tinubu for not resorting to blaming past administrations for the current situation, in contrast to former President Muhammadu Buhari, who, according to Fayose, continued to blame Goodluck Ebele Jonathan and the PDP even up to the end of his second tenure of eight years.

Fayose noted that Tinubu’s approach to governance is different, as he focuses on addressing the country’s issues without dwelling on the past. The former governor expressed that it is too early to fully assess Tinubu’s performance, as only two months in office is not sufficient to make a conclusive judgment. He contrasted Tinubu’s approach, which he viewed as not resorting to blame games, with past administrations that were criticized for their tendency to blame previous governments for present problems. However, he also emphasized the need to observe Tinubu’s actions over a more extended period before making a final evaluation of his performance as the country’s leader.

