buhari Speaks On New Naira Notes As CBN Deadline Draws Nearer

President Muhammadu buhari has given reasons why the government decided to replace the old naira notes with the new ones.

In a statement released on Saturday by his senior special assistant for media and publicity, Garba Shehu, the President said that the introduction of the new naira notes was done in order to restrict the flow of illicit monies, curb counterfeiting, corruption, and the funding of terrorism.

The government’s policy, according to President buhari, is intended to strengthen and stabilize the economy, not to injure or inconvenience the average person.

President buhari acknowledged the difficulties Nigerians have been having trying to exchange their old notes for new ones before the Central Bank of Nigeria’s (CBN) deadline of January 31st, but he also gave the assurance that the apex bank is collaborating with the commercial banks on initiatives to end the lengthy lines and prevent chaos during the distribution of the new naira notes.

In a statement, President Muhammadu buhari promised that the government would make sure that residents’ companies would not be affected and that the soon-to-end currency swap wouldn’t disrupt the entire supply chain.

President buhari reiterated that the currency changes were targeted at people hoarding illicit funds and not the average person, and that it had become necessary to stop counterfeits, corruption, and terrorist funding. This was in response to reports of long lines of people waiting for hours for their turn to deposit old notes and get new ones.

“This, he promised, would strengthen and stabilize the economy.

“While acknowledging that the most vulnerable members of society are struggling since they frequently hold cash at home for various expenses, President buhari issued unequivocal guarantees that the government will not abandon them to their fate.

He stated once more that various activities are being carried out by the Central Bank and all commercial banks to expedite the issuance of the new notes and take all necessary precautions to prevent a cash crunch and turmoil.

