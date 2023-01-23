This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

buhari Should Remember How Tinubu Worked Round The Clock Before He Won The Election—APC Chieftain

According to obtained news reports, it was stated that the 2011 gubernatorial candidate of the defunct Congress for Progressive Change (CPC) in Lagos State, Abayomi Mumuni, has said that the presidential candidate of the All Progressives Congress, APC, Asiwaju Bola Tinubu, is not getting enough support from President Muhammadu buhari as expected, urging the president toreciprocate what Tinubu did for him in 2015.

The Vanguard News also reported that Abayo Mumuni, a member of the Security and Intelligence Committee of the Tinubu/Shettima Presidential Campaign Council, said at the weekend that Tinubu needs more support from buhari than what he is currently getting from the president.

It was further gathered, according to reports, that the APC chieftain disclosed this through a statement that was signed by his media aide, Mr. Rasheed Abubakar.

According to one of his statements, Abayo Mumuni also said that “Sometimes I wonder if President Muhammadu buhari does not willingly support Tinubu’s presidential ambition.” “This is because it is obvious he has not shown full support for him during the course of the preparations for the upcoming general election.” His actions towards Tinubu are indifferent.

“buhari should please remember how Tinubu worked round the clock before he won the election.” “Therefore, he needs to reciprocate the same to the APC presidential candidate by showing him his full support.” He said

What do you have to say about this report?

