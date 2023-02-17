Buhari Should Expect More Attacks From His Party Govs, He Has Taken The Miracle Stick & Crossed-Sani

Senator Shehu Sani, a former senator who represented the good people of the Kaduna Central Senatorial Zone, has encouraged President Muhammadu Buhari to anticipate further attacks from the governors of his party as a result of the strategy of redesigning the naira that the president has implemented.

During his speech, the former lawmaker urged President Buhari to expect more attacks from the governors of his party, noting that Buhari has taken the miracle stick, crossed, and wants to leave his men in the middle of the red sea. He also urged President Buhari to expect more attacks from the military.

This information was revealed by Senator Shehu Sani in a tweet that he posted on his verified Twitter profile. It was written here: “The President should prepare for additional assaults from the Governors who are affiliated with his party. He has crossed across to the other side with the magic stick, and he intends to abandon his men in the middle of the red sea.”

Because of the new policy on the redesign of the naira that President Muhammadu Buhari implemented, a few governors affiliated with the APC have been very critical of him during the past few days. Only the day before, President Buhari delivered a speech across the nation’s radio and television networks in which he made it quite apparent that the older 500 and 1000 Nigerian naira banknotes are no longer valid forms of payment. After several hours had passed, the governor of Kaduna State, Mallam Nasir El-Rufai, went against President Buhari’s directive and told the people of Kaduna State to keep using these notes.

