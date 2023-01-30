‘Buhari should be invited to open industries and not aesthetics bridges’ – Shehu Sani

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

The former member of the house of Assembly, Senator Shehu Sani, said that the president, Muhammadu Buhari should be invited to open industries and not aesthetic bridges.

The human rights activist, Senator Sani made the statement on his verified Twitter account a few minutes ago.

Recall that President Muhammadu Buhari is to pay a one-day working visit to Kano state to commission nine projects executed by the Federal and State governments, including the Dala Dry Inland Port, an NSIA 10MW grid Solar project, Galaxy Backbone office complex/ Data Centre, among others.

However, Senator Shehu Sani who may have seen the report released a tweet on his Twitter account that the president (Buhari) is better be invited to open industries and not aesthetic bridges. He said that is what is good for a developing country and also what a developing country needs.

“The President should be invited to open Industries and not aesthetic Bridges; that is what a developing country needs.”

As expected some Twitter users reacted to the tweet,

“giftchurchil” wrote, “Bridges will lead to industries. How will the builders carry materials without roads?”

“sogheer” wrote, “Sir, I think bridges is a progress to the nation.”

“Cironmawase” wrote, ” like schools, hospitals, attic initiatives, rural development, small scale industries etc.”

