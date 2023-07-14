Buhari Should Be Investigated In Connection With Emefiele’s Actions – Kingdom Okere

The Convener of Lawyers in Defence Democracy, Kingdom Okere, has suggested that former President Muhammadu Buhari should be investigated in connection with the actions of the suspended Governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), Godwin Emefiele.

Kingdom Okere had said, “Charging him (Emefiele) to court is different from arraigning him; so that means they have commenced the procedure of charging him to court in compliance with the ruling of Honourable Justice Hamza.”

Kingdom Okere, who spoke during an interview on Arise Television, suggested that former President Muhammadu Buhari should be investigated for his purported involvement in Emefiele’s actions as the Governor of the CBN. According to him, the former President might have played his part in the shortcomings of the embattled CBN Governor. He said this in reaction to the claim by the Department of State Services (DSS), that Emefiele has been charged to court.

Reports had earlier revealed how Emefiele approached the court to contest his continuous detention by the DSS. The court had asked the DSS to either charge Emefiele to court or release him, in order not to violate his fundamental human right.

Okere, who reacted to this, maintained that charging Emefiele to court is different from arraigning him before the court. According to him, there are still steps to Emefiele’s trial at the court. He went further to say that Buhari should be investigated.

