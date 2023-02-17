Buhari should be careful because one of his cabinet members, has just declared war against him-Bwala

During an interview this evening on Channels Television, Hon. Minister Festus Keyamo, while talking on the old Naira notes directive, that was given by the president said that the president may have acted based on wrong advice and that, the opposition parties who have been supporting the President on this think that, the policy is aimed at APC’s presidency.

While Daniel Bwala, was reacting to this on the same Channels Television this evening, he said that President Muhammadu Buhari should be careful because one of his cabinet members has declared war against him.

He said, “Buhari should be careful because one of his cabinet members, has just declared war against him. Festus Keyamo has declared a war against him. Forget all the going around that they are doing, there is no going around. The reason why they are against the President Muhammadu Buhari’s policy now is because they feel it is time to defeat the Nigerian people.

