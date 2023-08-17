NEWS

"Buhari Said That If He Had Removed Fuel Subsidies Before The Elections, APC Would Have Lost -Edwin Clark

Edwin Clark, a Niger Delta activist, has stated that the All Progressives Congress (APC) does not need to apologize to former President Goodluck Jonathan for organizing a large-scale protest against the elimination of petroleum subsidies during his time.

 

Chief Edwin Clark claimed on Arise TV that President Buhari recently admitted that if he had abolished fuel subsidies before the polls, the APC would have lost. This suggests that the decision to eliminate the subsidy was made for political reasons rather than in the best interests of Nigerians. As a result, Clark argues that there is no need for an apology to Jonathan because many people, including himself, believed that the subsidy reduction was unjust and participated in the rallies against it.

 

“Buhari recently stated that if he had removed fuel subsidies prior to the elections, the APC would have lost.” So he was using it for political purposes, not in the best interests of Nigerians. I don’t think there’s any need to apologize for the subsidy removal protests; we all thought it was wrong and were involved in the protests, so there’s no need to apologize to Jonathan.”

 

Clark, on the other hand, voiced his unhappiness with the ruling party’s lack of understanding of the problems created by the loss of the fuel subsidy. He claims that the working class is particularly hard hit, as transportation costs account for a sizable portion of their income. Because of their precarious financial status, they are unable to meet their children’s fundamental necessities, such as rent, food, and education.

 

 

