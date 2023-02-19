Buhari Said Only Old N200 Notes Is Valid, That Decision Is Inferior To The Supreme Court -Oshiomhole

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

The Former Governor of Edo State, and the former National Chairman of the All Progressive Congress, Comrade Adams Oshiomhole has alleged that President Muhammadu Buhari’s order to bring back only the 200 naira note in circulation is inferior to the order of the Supreme Court. Oshiomhole speaking during his campaign at the Etsako West Local Government Area of Edo state stated that the President’s office is legalized by the Supreme Court.

He argued that the President is potentially working against a party that brought him to power. He stated that the APC governors have not committed treason as it’s being alleged by so many politicians. According to him, the likes of El Rufai and Ganduje are following the Supreme Court order.

He said, ”We have followed the rule of law and the Supreme Court has given judgment in favor of APC governors, that our money is valid. Buhari said that only old N200 notes is valid, that decision is inferior to the Supreme Court. Because the same court that created the President, the same court created the Supreme Court. And the constitution says the Supreme Court decision is ultimate. Nobody is bigger than the law.”

