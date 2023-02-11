This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

Buhari Said Come By 9:45PM On Friday Evening, & It Is A Command. Should I Disobey?-Tinubu Asks Crowd

The presidential candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Bola Ahmed Tinubu on Friday, pledged to host some of his loyalists and party faithful to a dinner after his victory at the February 25 poll. The former Lagos Governor made this promise at the ‘Meet the mentor’ dinner held in his honour by the APC Progressives Sisters Network at the International Conference Centre in Abuja.

As it seems, Tinubu had informed his crowd of supporters at the ICC of his senior appointment with President Muhammadu Buhari. According to him, Buhari had ordered him to come by 9:45 pm but he still had an obligation to stay till the end of the dinner, and thus had to choose one.

Seeking the understanding of the APC loyalists, Tinubu said,

“I have a superior appointment. Late yesterday, the president called that I should be at his place by 9.45 pm this evening (Friday). What do I do? Cancel it and disobey my president? And it is a command, more or less. (He said) see me at 9.45pm. I can’t say I would boycott this event or downgrade it. I have got to be here to, first of all, seek your understanding.”

To male up for this, Tinubu went on to promise the attendees a dinner after his election to presidency. He left some minutes after this speech to see President Buhari.

Source: Punch Newspaper

