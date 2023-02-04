Buhari Reveals The Next President Of Nigeria

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

One of the leading candidates, such as Peter Gregory Obi of the Labor Party, Bola Ahmed Tinubu of the APC, Alhaji Waziri Atiku Abubakar of the Peoples Democratic Party, and Rabiu Musa Kwankwaso of the New Nigeria People’s Party, has been selected as the nation’s future leader by President Muhammadu Buhari.

Nigeria’s much anticipated presidential election has been set on February 25. This election is a turning point in the history of Nigeria since it will decide who will lead the country for the next four years. Bola Ahmed Tinubu, the APC candidate for president, will become Nigeria’s new president if the president’s remarks are to be believed.

He staged a comparable protest on Saturday in Lafia, Nasarawa state, where he had earlier attracted a sizable throng. Many governors from the All Progressive Congress were present to demonstrate their support for President Muhammadu Buhari’s campaign.

At the time, Buhari stated that he believed Tinubu was a capable individual who would do anything for the nation. He says he’s known him for a long time. Here are a few snippets from his Lafia speech during the presidential campaign. Before Buhari’s remarks, Aso Rock had been the victim of numerous APC attacks.

