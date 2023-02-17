Buhari Replies APC Member Who Complained To Him That The Naira Scarcity Is Affecting APC Negatively

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

The President of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, Muhammadu Buhari replied Ado Doguwa, the Majority leader of the House of Representatives of Nigeria, who is also an APC member when he complained to him that the new naira scarcity in Nigeria is affecting the APC negatively.

Ado Doguwa said “The new naira policy and the scarcity of the naira notes is hurting the ruling party, the APC, it is also making the party become unpopular as days go by” he complained to president Buhari so that he can find a solution to the scarcity of naira notes in Nigeria.

Buhari hearing this complains said that the naira policy is for the the good of Nigeria, and it will only last for a few days. Nigerians should bear with him and the governor of the CBN. “We know it is hard for you all at this time, but you all should bear with us, we will make sure the issues are resolved as soon as possible, we are trying to stop money politics ahead of the upcoming elections” Buhari said.

He also assured Nigerians that the CBN will make sure the money is large enough to reach every Nigerians as soon as possible, but for now, let’s all us be patient. Buhari also said that the policy was implemented to make sure that a free and fair election is done this month.

