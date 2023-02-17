Buhari Replied APC Member Who Complained To Him That The Naira Scarcity Is Affecting APC Negatively

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

When Ado Doguwa, Majority Leader of the Nigerian House of Representatives and a member of the All Progressives Congress (APC), complained to President Muhammadu Buhari about how the shortage of fresh naira was hurting the APC, Buhari responded.

Ado Doguwa complained to President Buhari about the shortage of naira notes in Nigeria, saying, “The new naira policy and the scarcity of the naira notes is affecting the ruling party, the APC, and is also making the party increasingly unpopular as days go by.”

After hearing these concerns, Buhari defended the naira strategy by saying it is in Nigeria’s best interest and will only be in effect for a short period of time. He and the CBN governor need the patience of the Nigerian people. We are attempting to avoid money politics in advance of the approaching elections, so we know this is a difficult time for everyone, but please bear with us till the problems are rectified,” Buhari stated.

To all Nigerians: The CBN would work to ensure that this influx of funds is substantial enough to meet your needs as quickly as possible; in the meantime, he asked for patience. Additionally, Buhari stated that the policy was put into place to guarantee a fair election this coming month.

