Buhari Releases New Statement On The CBN Policy, Appeals To Nigerians To Exercise Patience

President Muhammadu Buhari underlined on Sunday that he is aware of the challenges Nigerians are now facing as a result of many measures designed to improve the country as a whole in a statement posted to his Twitter account. where he pleaded with Nigerians to exercise patience as they made efforts to reduce the agony they are now experiencing as a result of the CBN New policy and the scarcity of Naira notes.

The speaker continued, quoting President Muhammadu Buhari’s speech, “I am fully aware of the current pain being endured as a result of many actions aimed at bringing about general progress to the country. I humbly ask for your continued patience as we work to lessen these obstacles. There is, if God wills, the light at the end of the tunnel.

A screenshot of President Muhammadu Buhari’s original statement is shown below.

