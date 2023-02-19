Buhari Releases New Statement Concerning Tinubu’s Presidential Ambition, Asks For Support

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

Ahead of the presidential election coming up in less than seven days, President Muhammadu Buhari has issued a new statement concerning his support for the presidential candidate of the APC, Bola Ahmed Tinubu. They president also stated stressed that he is contesting for any position in the coming election.

Sharing the message through his official twitter page, president Buhari said “I am not a contestant in the coming election, but my party, APC, has a candidate in the person of Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu. I am calling on all of you to vote for Bola Ahmed Tinubu. He is reliable, a true believer in Nigeria, and he will build on our achievements.”check out his post

President Buhari is urging Nigerians to vote for the presidential candidate of his party, describing him as reliable and someone that will build on his achievements.

This is coming weeks after some members of the opposition alleged that president Buhari was not in support of Tinubu’s presidential ambition owing to his absence in some of the APC rallies. The Tinubu campaign team has always insisted that President Buhari was solidly behind the APC candidate.

