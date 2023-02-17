‘Buhari Recovered The Money Taken Offshore By PDP And We Are Using Them For Projects’ – Fashola

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

The Minister of Works and Housing, and the former governor of Lagos State, Babatunde Fashola have alleged that the current administration has been underappreciated with how they had managed to deal with corruption. Fashola stated that Buhari didn’t campaign on infrastructure but on the economy. He alleged that the recent infrastructure being made is as a result of the money the President recovered from offshore.

He stated that the sums of money being stolen by the PDP-led administration were recovered by the President and used for the substantial project being seen presently in the Nation. He asserted that this is the money being used to fund the construction of the 2nd Niger Bridge, Lagos-Ibadan expressway, and the Abuja Kano expressway.

He said, ”In administration before this administration, there have been reports of seizures of money taken out of Nigeria. And they were seized by foreign governments. Buhari recovered those money taken offshore by PDP mafias and we are using them for projects.

These are parts of the money we used for the construction of the 2nd Niger Bridge, the Lagos Ibadan expressway and the Abuja-Kano expressway. It is not enough but it is a definitive statement of reversal of corrupt action to bring people’s money back and make it work for them.”

Oxygen (

)