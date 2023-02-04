NEWS

Buhari Reacts After Attending The Presidential Campaign Rally Of Tinubu In Lafia, Nasarawa State

Photo of Joner Joner Send an email 12 mins ago
0 320 1 minute read

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

As campaigns ramp up toward the forthcoming general election, His Excellency President Muhammadu Buhari has taken to his social media page and reacted after attending the presidential campaign rally of Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu in Lafia, Nasarawa state.

According to the statement from the official Twitter handle of President Muhammadu Buhari while sharing pictures of the campaign rally, he states that “Today in Lafia, Nasarawa state, I delivered my message that Nigeria should vote Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu as the next president of Nigeria, and vote governor Abdullahi Sule for a second term.

He also said that he knows Asiwaju for more than 20 years as a committed Nigerian that will give his best to Nigeria.

The presidential campaign rally was attended by the presidential candidate of the All progressive congress, Bola Tinubu, his running mate, Shettima, APC Northern Governors, and members of the presidential campaign councils of Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu.

oLatest (
)

Video Clip available here

View Video Clip

Tags
Photo of Joner Joner Send an email 12 mins ago
0 320 1 minute read
Photo of Joner

Joner

Related Articles

Obi In Ogun: Reactions As Large Crowd Troops After Obi To The King’s Palace In Abeokuta

4 mins ago

Shehu Calls On Nasarawa Governor To Take Buhari To The Scene Where 40 Unarmed Herders Were Killed.

19 mins ago

2023 Poll: Tinubu Is Tested And Trusted, Says Buhari

27 mins ago

I Have Known Tinubu For Over 20 Years And I Will Continue To Campaign For Him-Buhari Assures Tinubu

42 mins ago

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button