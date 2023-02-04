Buhari Reacts After Attending The Presidential Campaign Rally Of Tinubu In Lafia, Nasarawa State

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

As campaigns ramp up toward the forthcoming general election, His Excellency President Muhammadu Buhari has taken to his social media page and reacted after attending the presidential campaign rally of Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu in Lafia, Nasarawa state.

According to the statement from the official Twitter handle of President Muhammadu Buhari while sharing pictures of the campaign rally, he states that “Today in Lafia, Nasarawa state, I delivered my message that Nigeria should vote Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu as the next president of Nigeria, and vote governor Abdullahi Sule for a second term.

He also said that he knows Asiwaju for more than 20 years as a committed Nigerian that will give his best to Nigeria.

The presidential campaign rally was attended by the presidential candidate of the All progressive congress, Bola Tinubu, his running mate, Shettima, APC Northern Governors, and members of the presidential campaign councils of Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu.

oLatest (

)