Buhari Raises Support for All APC Candidates at Gombe Rally

President Muhammadu Buhari declared yesterday at a rally in Gombe that he was 100 percent behind all of the All Progressives Congress (APC) candidates, including the party’s presidential candidate, Bola Tinubu, ahead of the national elections.

Tinubu, who led other APC chieftains to the state as part of his campaign tour, also spoke, assuring Nigerians that the APC would make the country better.

This comes as Vice President Yemi Osinbajo stated that the ruling APC is the only party based on social democracy, social protection, and social mobility, particularly for the poor.

Buhari, on the other hand, spoke through the Minister of Communications and Digital Economy, Professor Isa Ali Pantami, to assure APC candidates that he would provide full support at any level.

Dispelling rumors that he did not support some APC candidates, the president stated that there was no such thing. He also stated that observing the kind of projects that his government had laid out in Gombe confirmed the support of the people of the state and asked for their support to support the party’s candidates.

Tinubu’s party promised to make the state a business hub of the North-East subregion, citing the state’s abundant natural resources.

He stated that, having been blessed with oil, the people of Gombe and Bauchi States would benefit from oil exploration for development under his watch, adding that oil exploration in Gombe and Bauchi States would further open up the zone in terms of economic development and job opportunities, which would boost revenue generation in the country.

Gombe State Governor Muhammad Inuwa Yahaya, who is running for re-election, stated that he was proud that he did not embarrass the people of his state because he has done a lot of development work in the state that he is proud of.

Senator Kasim Shettima, the APC party’s deputy presidential candidate, assured the people of Gombe in his speech that the APC would keep their trust and do its best to overcome the existing problems if given another chance.

Nonetheless, Osinbajo said on Monday at the Banquet Hall of the State House in Abuja, while inaugurating the APC Legal Compliance Committee, which will be in charge of more than 1,400 federal and state elective positions on February 25 and March 11, 2023, “Ours is the only party anchored on social democracy, social protection, that is, social mobility for the poor, and justice for the wronged.”

He emphasized the importance of the committee in achieving the party’s electoral goals in both federal and state elections.

“I am therefore glad that we have here an assembly of very committed members of the party, who, by their calling as lawyers, will be able to offer tremendous value for the party through protection of its interests at every step of this electoral process,” said the Vice President, urging the party’s members to be proactive and remain committed to the assignment.

“Those of you who worked with us in the run-up to the 2015 and 2019 general elections know that the proactive approach we took, particularly through the ear-on-the-ground work of the Presidential Legal Team, gave us a critical head start in addressing some of the challenges that we faced.”

He went on to say that the party’s manifestos in 2014, 2015, and 2023 were the most detailed in terms of social investment policy.

Earlier, Festus Keyamo, a spokesperson for the APC Presidential Campaign Council and Minister of State for Labour and Productivity, emphasized the importance of the Legal Compliance Committee.

Mr. El-Marzuq, the committee’s coordinator, stated that the group is comprised of carefully selected lawyers tasked with providing comprehensive legal services to the party during the electioneering period, noting their readiness to serve in the various capacities assigned to them.

