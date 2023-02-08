Buhari Punched Jonathan With Final Blow, Nobody Can Get 1.9 Million Votes In Kano In 2023 – Datti

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

Datti Baba-Ahmed, the vice presidential candidate of the Labour Party (LP), has stated that none of the presidential contenders in the upcoming election can hope to receive the over 1.9 million votes received by President Muhammadu Buhari in Kano State during the 2015 presidential election.

In 2015, the then-All Progressives Congress (APC) candidate, Buhari, defeated the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) flagbearer, Goodluck Jonathan, with 1,903,999 votes in the North’s most populous state.

During an appearance on Channels TV’s 2023 Verdict on Tuesday evening, Baba-Ahmed stated that neither of the other two frontrunners in the election will receive tge votes. According to him, Buhari dealt Jonathan the final blow by a wide margin in 2015, and no one will receive such votes in Kano.

Other factors working in his party’s favour, according to the LP vice presidential candidate, are the growing youth population in Kaduna, the growing awareness of the importance of uniting Nigeria, and the presence of non-indigenes throughout Northern and Central Kaduna.

“The northern Nigerian votes that were waiting to make up the difference that either of the two other runners-up were expecting for, it turned out not to be getting it,” he stated. “Kano, for example, is now a watershed in terms of what its votes used to be. Nobody can aspire to Kano’s 1.9 million votes in 2015, which Buhari hit Jonathan with the final blow. Nobody in Kano is going to get that.

