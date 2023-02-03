Buhari promises to fix naira notes scarcity within 7 days

NEWS

President Muhammadu Buhari has assured governor’s of the ruling All Progressives Congress that the prevailing naira scarcity will be resolved within 7days.

He made this known on Friday while meeting with the governor’s of the APC over the hardship being faced by Nigerians over the new Central Bank cash policy.

The policy mandated that old naira notes should cease to be used as a legal tender as from February 10. However, it caused untold hardship as Nigerians now queue for hours in ATM stands and banks looking for cash.

This is because the new note has not been well circulated in the country. Governor’s of the APC were also worried about claims that there is an ongoing sabotage of the presidential campaign of the ruling party.

The claims have been refuted by president Buhari who assured the governor’s that within 7 days the scarcity of naira notes will be resolved.

