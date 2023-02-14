Buhari Presents Tinubu To Imo Indigenes And Appreciates Support For APC Over The Years

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

On Tuesday, President Muhammadu Buhari commended locals in Owerri, Imo State, for their ongoing support of his administration, the state government, and the All Progressives Congress (APC), and he pleaded for additional support to build on the achievements.

At the Dan Anyiam Stadium, President Buhari introduced Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, the APC’s presidential candidate, to throngs of cheering fans and promised that the flagbearer would uphold his legacy.

The Governors of Imo State, Hope Uzodinma; Lagos State, Babajide Sanwo-Olu; Ebonyi State, David Umahi; and other party leaders, led by the National Chairman, Abdullahi Adamu, attended the presentation of the party’s flagbearer to the gathering.

Governor Uzodinma welcomed President Buhari and Asiwaju Tinubu and praised the President for historic initiatives like the Second Niger Bridge, saying that he had shown the South East more love and understanding than past presidents.

The governor of Ebonyi State claimed that President Buhari consistently complied with the wishes of the leaders of the region, particularly when it came to supporting development.

“No government from the South East has requested anything from you, and you declined it. You take your words seriously.

Both your words and actions should reflect your beliefs. He remarked, “We are grateful for the second Niger bridge.

After May 29th, Asiwaju would take over as president, according to the APC National Chairman, who urged support for the candidate to advance the gains of the party in the South East.

President Buhari’s integrity would be upheld, according to Asiwaju Tinubu, while efforts to build the nation’s infrastructure, particularly in the areas of power and energy, will be strengthened.

