Buhari-Osinbajo Support Groups Dump APC For PDP, Apologise To Nigerians For Blindly Supporting APC

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

President Muhammadu Buhari’s supporters, under the auspices of the Buhari-Yemi Osinbajo Nationwide Supporters Group, asked Nigerians for forgiveness for “blindly supporting” the All Progressives Congress and establishing a government that has caused so much suffering.

Members of the group announced their collective decision to leave the ruling party, join the opposition Peoples Democratic Party, and support the candidacy of Atiku and Okowa for president. Yesterday, National Coordinator of the Support Group, Hon. Danjuma Fachiwe Gwoza, along with other group members, announced this decision at a press conference in Abuja.

He stated, “As directed by the PDP Presidential Campaign Council, the President Muhammadu Buhari/ Yemi Osinbajo Nationwide Supporters Group is disbanding and transferring its operations to the Atiku/Okowa Nationwide Supporters Group” (PCC).

“Our organisation is a formidable coalition of politically savvy, like-minded individuals comprised of various supporter groups, including Artisan Youth Organisations. Our membership currently stands at 9,313,846 individuals. “We contributed significantly to the votes recorded by INEC, which resulted in the wins of Buhari and Osinbajo in the 2015 and 2019 presidential elections, respectively.”

“The members of this conglomerate respectfully apologize to Nigerians for their uncritical support of the APC-led insolvent administration, which has failed to fulfill her election promises. This monumental blunder has plunged the nation into an intolerable quagmire.”

Sheriff_Words (

)