Buhari Orders CBN To Release Old ₦200 Notes Until April 10

President Muhammad Buhari has just delivered a speech about the ongoing crisis resulting from the naira scarcity and this is what a lot of people has been expecting for the past few days and what he said will be going viral in the next few hours.

Buhari reveal that only one of the three old naira note that are due to be replaced by the new naira notes will be in circulation from the CBN as he reveal that only the old ₦200 naira note should be released by CBN until April 10 and the other two, ₦500 & ₦1000 naira note should be returned back to the bank as they are no longer legal tender.

This might lead to something interesting in the next few hours as notable figures will have one or two things to say about President Muhammad Buhari’s decision and it’s quite funny that people from his political party, APC are the one saying diverse opinion about the naira scarcity since it started.

What are your thoughts about this and do you agree with what President Muhammad Buhari said about the naira notes.

