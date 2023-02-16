Buhari Orders CBN To Allow The Use Of Old N200

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

According to Vanguard, President Muhammadu Buhari has ordered Godwin Emefiele, the Governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria, (CBN) to allow the use of the old two hundred naira note, N200 to circulate till 10 April, 2023.

The President made the statement on Thursday in an interview with the Channeles TV. Buhari said that the old two hundred naira note should be in circulate with the new 1000 and 500 Naira notes across the country.

He also directed the Central Bank of Nigeria to provide a means of allowing people to withdraw their money. The President also informed the CBN to collaborate with anti-corruption agent and security agencies in order to ensure that no one sabotages the efforts of the Government regarding the new Naira notes.

It was reported that indications emerged yesterday, Thursday that the President may also order an extension of the validity of the old Naira notes by 60 days.

Source: Vanguard.

